Kako jednostavno očistiti fritezu na vrući vazduh? Isprobajte ovaj trik (video)

I use my air fryer almost every day (check out all my favorite recipes on my feed!😍) so when it’s super greasy I find this is the easiest and most effective way to clean it! Have you tried this method before? Sometimes I add a bit of vinegar too to help remove any smell!🙌🏼🫧 #airfryer #airfriedrecipes #momlife #momblogger #lifehacks #momhacks

♬ original sound – Lina | لينة