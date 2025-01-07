Košta manje od 200 dinara: Par poteza krpom i dobićete blistavu rernu, ništa lakše (VIDEO)

Simple Swaps – OVEN CLEANER For years I have used our soft cleaning scrub and although that’s great, it can be pain to get out and leaves residue sometimes. I’ll never use it again now I know how to do this! 🍋🍋🍋 And I’ll NEVER use the toxic stuff from the shops!! ☠️ (which I certainly did before I knew better). Here’s how to clean your oven naturally… 🍋 2-3 lemons chopped up Place into a casserole dish and top with water Cook in oven, 200C, for 30 mins. Turn oven off and either leave the door closed to cool down, or open door and allow everything to cool down (including lemons and the water). Then give the doors and walls a little scrub (use a bit of the lemon water if you have to) and wipe away. With the stubborn areas and racks I rubbed over the cooked lemon and then it easily scrubbed off. Save for reference and share with a friend! You’ll be blown away 💛☀️🍋 PS – obviously don’t wet the electronics and open fan grill space etc in the oven. #additivefree #ovencleaning #oven #ovenclean #ovencleaner #lowtox #loweringtoxicload #toxic #toxinfreehome #toxins #additivefreelifestyle

