Ne trebaju vam razna sredstva: Koristite samo limun i vaša kuća će zablistati uz ovih 5 trikova

❌ Don’t throw away your used lemons until you try these 5 cleaning hacks 🍋 which one is your favourite? 1. Use a lemon to rid soap scum + hard water stains around your bathroom 2. Place toothpaste on a lemon and run in your washing machine to freshen and deodorise 3. And you can also place it in your dishwasher as a natural rinse aid 4. Boil lemon and clove on your stovetop to rid cooking odours instantly 5. And a mix of lemon and baking soda removes rust from stainless steel #cleaninghacks #cleaningtips #cleaningmotivation #homehacks #hometips

