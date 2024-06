Ne ubacujte bele patike u veš mašinu: Trik jedne bake postao je hit na mrežama, izgledaju kao nove (video)

Let me show you how to spring clean your sneakers! 👟✨ 🫧Here is my tried and true sneaker cleaning hack. First, take out the laces, spray them with laundry spray and let soak in warm water with laundry detergent. Next, tackle the sneakers, dunk them in a sink or tub with the detergent, and, with baking soda and a soft bristled brush scrub all over, including the soles. Finally, let them soak for 30 min to an hour before rinsing. 🖌️Here’s a bonus tip if you get stubborn yellowing on your white soles. Try hair developer! Paint volume 40 on the bottoms, wrap the shoes in paper towels and let them soak up some sun for about 3-4 hours, it takes it right out! This is the perfect way to keep those HOKAS looking bright and new. They have lots of new neutral and white styles this year, go to scheels.com and take a look! #SCHEELS #hoka #cleaninghacks

