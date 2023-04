Nikad lakše, a lepše: Ofarbajte jaja na vulkan način, deluje poput mađioničarskog trika!

VOLCANO EGGS🎉 This fizzy activity has been an ⭐️ALL-STAR⭐️ player at our house every Easter for almost a decade!! Thousands… if not hundreds of thousands of families have tried fizzy eggs and include them in their Easter egg decorating each year! ⭐️SAVE THIS POST⭐️ This is the lazy mom’s version of our volcano eggs that still gets the job done but is an even quicker set up to do several eggs at once. It’s the dump & squirt method 🙌 in a sensory bin! HOW IT WORKS 1. Put some eggs in a sensory bin. 2. Drip on some food coloring. 3. Dump on some baking soda. 4. Squirt with vinegar. 5. Repeat! Best part? You can do this with hard boiled eggs OR uncooked eggs and STILL use them afterwards! * I also love to add a bowl of baking soda paint (water mixed with baking soda) & a paint brush into the bin so that kids can continue the fun by painting the eggs again and again with baking soda and squirting them! Volcano eggs and 50+ more of our favorite Easter themed activities can be found over at toddlerapproved.com! #easteractivitiesforkids #easteractivities #eggdyinghack #eggdyeing #eggdying #toddlereasteractivities

