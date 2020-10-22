Ovo je najpopularnija boja ove godine! (foto)
Pantone je bojom 2020. proglasio klasičnu plavu, a čini se da se trend nijansi plave nastavlja i u 2021.
Plava, boja mora i neba, boja je koja smiruje i dovodi nas u meditativno stanje, zato je odličan odabir za unutrašnje uređenje. Zid u spavaćoj sobi klasičan je izbor u kojem možete dodati malo plave za opuštanje pre spavanja, ali danas je veliki trend i u uređenju drugih prostorija. Za spa efekat u kupatilu ili vrlo stajliš kuhinju, bezbroj je mogućnosti kako tom, uvek modernom bojom, možete osvežiti sopstveni životni prostor.
Mnogi je izbegavaju jer se boje da će izgledati hladno ili mračno, ali nema mesta strahu jer mnogo je načina za korišćenje plave kako biste stvorili savremen prostor inspirisan tradicijom ili postigli akcenat u monohromatskom uređenju.
U nastavku donosimo nekoliko ideja:
Rapsodija u plavom
Kućne kancelarije, biblioteke, kuhinje ili kupatila… Neki obožavatelji plave usudiće se na “sve plavo” i moramo da priznamo da izgleda sjajno!
One particularly lush moment of color in this summer home in Southampton, New York is the butler’s pantry, lacquered in a custom deep blue. “I love strong colored rooms,” says interior designer Markham Roberts (@markhamroberts). “In a room with no light, it really makes a difference. If you tried to paint these cabinets to make them look brighter, it would look dim and dreary because there’s no real source of natural light.” Take a full tour of the home at the link in our bio. Photo by @nelson.hancock; text by @stephen_treffinger; design by @markhamroberts
Suddenly, millions of individuals are working from home for the foreseeable future, and the topic of home offices has been on our minds as never before. With a trip through the century-spanning AD digital archive, @archdigestpro editors selected the most beautiful home offices featured in the magazine. Above, @derekblasberg’s closet-slash-home office is utterly delightful, thanks to its primary color palette and eclectic bookcase. The walls are @farrowandball’s “Cook’s Blue” while the pendant light fixture is a vintage Stilnovo. “My request for a secret passage behind a mirror in the foyer to my desk required some clever engineering, and I love that it turned out resembling a glamorous submarine hatch,” he said in the March 2019 issue. See more stunning home offices from the AD Archive through the link in our profile. Photo by @gievesanderson; text by @swirlgirlworldtour
In the guest bathroom of this Santa Cruz, CA home, tile by @communedesign for @exquisitesurfaces is paired with @vola.denmark fixtures “Respect for natural materials and finishes is a through line of this project,” notes Commune principal Roman Alonso who collaborated with @feldmanarchitecture on the house. “There are soapstone counters, brass fixtures, and copper elements that will all change in appearance, especially in the salt air. They underscore the fact that this is living architecture, design with a soul, and it will grow and evolve.” . Discover more of the home via the link in bio. Photo by @stephenkentjohnson; text by @mayer.rus
Plavi akcenti
Detalji u plavoj boji (posebno ako su u savršenoj nijansi) udahnuće novi život i modernim i tradicionalnim prostorima.
Koju god nijansu plave da odaberete, ne možete da pogrešite . Dublje i hladnije nijanse odlične su za kuhinje, ali i pojedine komade nameštaja poput kauča, fotelja ili jastučića. Svetliji i topliji tonovi koji naginju tirkiznoj ili plavo-sivoj savršeno izgledaju na zidovima i donose u enterijere malo otmenosti.
