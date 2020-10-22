Ovo je najpopularnija boja ove godine! (foto)

View this post on Instagram

One particularly lush moment of color in this summer home in Southampton, New York is the butler’s pantry, lacquered in a custom deep blue. “I love strong colored rooms,” says interior designer Markham Roberts (@markhamroberts). “In a room with no light, it really makes a difference. If you tried to paint these cabinets to make them look brighter, it would look dim and dreary because there’s no real source of natural light.” Take a full tour of the home at the link in our bio. Photo by @nelson.hancock; text by @stephen_treffinger; design by @markhamroberts