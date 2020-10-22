U trendu

Ovo je najpopularnija boja ove godine! (foto)

M. P.

Pantone je bojom 2020. proglasio klasičnu plavu, a čini se da se trend nijansi plave nastavlja i u 2021.

Plava, boja mora i neba, boja je koja smiruje i dovodi nas u meditativno stanje, zato je odličan odabir za unutrašnje uređenje. Zid u spavaćoj sobi klasičan je izbor u kojem možete dodati malo plave za opuštanje pre spavanja, ali danas je veliki trend i u uređenju drugih prostorija. Za spa efekat u kupatilu ili vrlo stajliš kuhinju, bezbroj je mogućnosti kako tom, uvek modernom bojom, možete osvežiti sopstveni životni prostor.

Mnogi je izbegavaju jer se boje da će izgledati hladno ili mračno, ali nema mesta strahu jer mnogo je načina za korišćenje plave kako biste stvorili savremen prostor inspirisan tradicijom ili postigli akcenat u monohromatskom uređenju.

U nastavku donosimo nekoliko ideja:

Rapsodija u plavom

Slični tekstovi

Nije crvena: Ova boja pojačava LIBIDO

Ova boja biće jesenji HIT: Asocira na USPEH! (foto)

Automobili ovih boja najbolje zadržavaju vrednost prilikom prodaje

Većina automobila na putevima je bele boje, znate li zašto?

Kućne kancelarije, biblioteke, kuhinje ili kupatila… Neki obožavatelji plave usudiće se na “sve plavo” i moramo da priznamo da izgleda sjajno!

View this post on Instagram

Suddenly, millions of individuals are working from home for the foreseeable future, and the topic of home offices has been on our minds as never before. With a trip through the century-spanning AD digital archive, @archdigestpro editors selected the most beautiful home offices featured in the magazine. Above, @derekblasberg’s closet-slash-home office is utterly delightful, thanks to its primary color palette and eclectic bookcase. The walls are @farrowandball’s “Cook’s Blue” while the pendant light fixture is a vintage Stilnovo. “My request for a secret passage behind a mirror in the foyer to my desk required some clever engineering, and I love that it turned out resembling a glamorous submarine hatch,” he said in the March 2019 issue. See more stunning home offices from the AD Archive through the link in our profile. Photo by @gievesanderson; text by @swirlgirlworldtour

A post shared by Architectural Digest (@archdigest) on

Plavi akcenti

Detalji u plavoj boji (posebno ako su u savršenoj nijansi) udahnuće novi život i modernim i tradicionalnim prostorima.

Koju god nijansu plave da odaberete, ne možete da pogrešite . Dublje i hladnije nijanse odlične su za kuhinje, ali i pojedine komade nameštaja poput kauča, fotelja ili jastučića. Svetliji i topliji tonovi koji naginju tirkiznoj ili plavo-sivoj savršeno izgledaju na zidovima i donose u enterijere malo otmenosti.

Pratite Krstaricu i preko mobilne aplikacije za Android i iPhone.