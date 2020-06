Posle ovog snimka više nikada nećete spavati sa otvorenim vratima (video)

“CLOSE BEFORE YOU DOZE”The Sister Bay & Liberty Grove Fire Department would like to thank our mutual aid partners for there assistance last night.We would like to also thank all of the residents and neighbors affected by this fire for their cooperation and understanding in what is a difficult situation for all of them. We have been fortunate to be given permission to share with you a video that clearly shows the value of sleeping with your doors closed. The phrase to remember is “Close before you doze”Check out closeyourdoor.org for more info. WBAY TV-2WLUK-TV FOX 11Peninsula Pulse NewspaperDoor County Daily News.comWDORUnderwriters UL Firefighter Safety Research InstituteNational Institute of Standards and TechnologySBSK

Gepostet von Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Fire Dept am Sonntag, 24. Mai 2020