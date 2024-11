Premazala je ogledala i slavine voskom za sveće i rešila problem koji je 20 godina mučio

Here’s 3 bathroom hacks you may not know! Have you tried any of these? 1. Rub candle wax on your taps and buff it in with a cloth to prevent water marks. The water runs straight off! 2. Use shaving foam to clean tour bathroom mirror and prevent it from fogging. 3. Add cotton wool balls with a few drops of essential oil to the base of your bathroom bin to keep it smelling fresh. *please always research essential oils before using if you have pets 🫶🏼 #cleantok #cleantok101 #cleantokuk #cleaningmotivation #cleaningtips #homecleaninghacks #cleaningtok

