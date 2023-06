Profesionalna čistačica otkriva trik za pranje kupatilskog ogledala: „Ugasite svetlo i napravite sami ovo sredstvo“

#Cleaning tip: when cleaning mirrors turn the overhead lights off because it will clearly show ALL of the streaks, smears, fingerprints & splatters that aren’t really visible with the lights on. bonus tip: My favorite glass cleaners are Sprayway and Sparkle. #ImaHousekeeper #housekeeping #cleaning #housecleaning #goodhousekeeping #aroundthehouse #yourcleaninglady #cleaningtips #tipsandtricks #cleaninghacks #cleaningproducts #Housekeeper #mirrors #cleaningmirrors

