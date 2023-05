Sjajna ideja: Osvežite jastuke bez mašine za veš! (VIDEO)

Refresh pillows

✨Cleaning Tip Tuesday✨Washing pillows can be quite a lengthy process so why not refresh them every so often by simply popping in your tumble dryer Pillows accumulate dead skin, hair and dust mites and can almost double in weight over time! A 20 minute blast in the tumble dryer will refresh your pillow as heat is a great way to kill germs and bacteria Don’t forget you should change your pillow every two years and use pillow protectors to keep them stain free If your pillow is no longer offering you good support and is lumpy you probably need a new one do the PILLOW TEST simply fold your pillow in half and if it doesn’t bounce back get rid and treat yourself to a new one TIP not SUITABLE for memory foam #cleaningtips #cleaningtiptuesday #pillow #pillowcleaning #refresh #clean #queenofclean #housework #homesweethome #pillowtest #bounceback #tumbledryer #heat #quicktip #homehack #laundryroom #laundry

