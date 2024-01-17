Štedi vreme i novac: Ubacite ovu pastu u veš mašinu i gledajte čudo! (VIDEO)
Ono što je još bitnije jeste da nije potrebno da koristite hemikalije i agresivna sredstva za ribanje. Jedan trik znatno će vam olakšati posao i uštedeti novac.
Sve što treba da uradite jeste da presečete limun na pola i nanesete malo paste za zube na njega. Potom ubacite u bubanj veš-mašine.
Pastu nanesite i na unutrašnjost stakla, a između gume sipajte sodu bikarbonu i polijte sirćetom, piše Magazin Novosti.
@brunchwithbabs
🍋Have you ever forgotten to change the laundry load and mistakenly left the wet load in the washer overnight…only to find a smelly washer the next day? Here is a hack to get rid of that yucky mildew smell. Just cut a lemon in half and cover the cut side with toothpaste – about a tablespoon. Toss lemon halves into your empty washer and run the washer on speed wash with very hot water. After the cycle is finished, you have a fresh smelling washer – and for very little cost. You can buy expensive washing machine cleaners or…you can make your own. 🍋XO Babs #cleaningmotivation #washingmachine
Naravno, izvadite semenke od limuna, da vam se ne bi zaglavile negde u veš mašini.
Nakon toga upalite veš mašinu na brzo pranje. Primetićete da se mašina sija i da je nečistoća uklonjena!
