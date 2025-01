Trik za pranje zimske jakne koji je brzo postao viralan: ‘Biće kao nova’

It’s that time of year again, time to clean your North Face, it’s really pretty easy!! 👇 1. Remove everything for the pockets and zip them shut. 2. Pull the jacket inside out. 3. Place on a delicate wash cycle with a low temp (I go for 20 degrees). 4. Use a mild detergent (I also use an antibacterial additive). 5. After, place on a low temp tumble dry for 15min increments and continue to shake throughout. 6. Use wool dryer balls or tennis balls during the tumble, this will help move the down around. 7. Good as ✨new✨ #northface #washingmachine #cleanwithme #cleaningmotivation #northfacejacket

♬ original sound – Jack Callaghan