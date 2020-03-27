Učinite rad od kuće zabavnijim: Dekorišite radni prostor (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Missing my home office as being overseas and working from a bed (not sick or anything, just being lazy) has made me realise how much more productive I am when I'm sat at my desk, who would have thought it ay? Speaking of freelance lyf, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't worried the affect coronavirus is going to have on my career. I've already had a few photography/travel jobs cancelled so I've decided when I get back to London I'm gonna be frugal af and have a no-spend month (excluding the essentials, obvz) – who's with me?⁣