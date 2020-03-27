Učinite rad od kuće zabavnijim: Dekorišite radni prostor (foto)
Istraživanja kažu da smo prodiktivniji ukoliko radimo u lepo sređenom ambijentu
Ako vas je ova vanredna situacija zatekla nespremne, a odnedavno je vaša dnevna soba i vaša kancelarija, vreme je da je prilagodite i napravite prostor koji će povećati vašu produktivnost.
Istraživanja pokazuju da radno okruženja značajno doprinosi radnim navikama, zato se potrudite da pretvorite taj prostor u najlepši radni kutak.
Za vas smo pronašli nekoliko fotografija koje mogu da vam posluže kao inspiracija.
Det är otroligt mycket snack om coronavirus just nu, speciellt hos oss på apotek. Jag märker att folk är oroliga, alla vill köpa handsprit som är slutsåld🤦🏻♀️ För första gången så känner jag mig lugn annars är jag väldigt nojig. Jag tycker det är lite överdrivet, alla virus kan vara farliga om man tillhör en riskgrupp och inte bara corona. Hur är du som person? Är du orolig för coronaviruset?
Missing my home office as being overseas and working from a bed (not sick or anything, just being lazy) has made me realise how much more productive I am when I'm sat at my desk, who would have thought it ay? Speaking of freelance lyf, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't worried the affect coronavirus is going to have on my career. I've already had a few photography/travel jobs cancelled so I've decided when I get back to London I'm gonna be frugal af and have a no-spend month (excluding the essentials, obvz) – who's with me?
Every morning you have two choices: 1. Continue to sleep with your dreams 2. Get up and chase them
Home computer set up and ready if needed…I just really hope it doesn't come to that! Feeling for all those in self isolation at the moment that must be incredibly hard 😢 We had a letter through our door last night from the local council listing all the local business who were doing home deliveries for anyone needing extra help….what a lovely village we live in ☺️🙌🏻 So on that note roday I am on the watch out for more positive or fun news and switching off from reality for a day 👌🏻