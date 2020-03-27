U trendu

Učinite rad od kuće zabavnijim: Dekorišite radni prostor (foto)

M. P.

Istraživanja kažu da smo prodiktivniji ukoliko radimo u lepo sređenom ambijentu

Ako vas je ova vanredna situacija zatekla nespremne, a odnedavno je vaša dnevna soba i vaša kancelarija, vreme je da je prilagodite i napravite prostor koji će povećati vašu produktivnost.

Istraživanja pokazuju da radno okruženja značajno doprinosi radnim navikama, zato se potrudite da pretvorite taj prostor u najlepši radni kutak.

Za vas smo pronašli nekoliko fotografija koje mogu da vam posluže kao inspiracija.

View this post on Instagram

Home computer set up and ready if needed…I just really hope it doesn't come to that! . . Feeling for all those in self isolation at the moment that must be incredibly hard 😢 We had a letter through our door last night from the local council listing all the local business who were doing home deliveries for anyone needing extra help….what a lovely village we live in ☺️🙌🏻 . . So on that note roday I am on the watch out for more positive or fun news and switching off from reality for a day 👌🏻

A post shared by Morgen (@rosedale_cottage) on