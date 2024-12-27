Vratite u život vašu staru jelku: Rezultat je spektakularan (video)

Veštačke jelke mogu podjednako da izgledaju spektakularno, kao i prirodne
Jedna korisnica TikToka, pod imenom @house.of.haz, otkrila je trik pomoću kojeg je „vratila život“ svojoj staroj novogodišnjoj jelki.
£1 CHRISTMAS TREE HACK that will up your slightly rubbish looking artificial tree into a bushy full tree. Green tinsel is my must have Christmas hack of the year… put it around your tension poles around your bannisters and through your tree to fill out those gaps… What do you think?? I have used five 2m lengths here from @bandq_uk which are currently £1 each Disclaimer- this isn’t THE tree that will be next week 😉 #christmastree #christmas #christmastree #christmasdecor #xmas #merrychristmas #christmastime #christmashack #ukviral #ukshopping #ukchristmashack #christmashacks
♬ Christmas at Hogwarts (From „Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone“) – The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra
Naime, ona je postupak kićenja jelke dokumentovala u formi videa i sve je objavila naTikToku.
Kako se može primetiti, Kirsti je dodavanjem girlanda postigla efekat bujnije jelke, te je kratko prokomentarisala:
„Zelena girlanda je moj božićni trik koji morate da isprobate ove godine. Omotajte je oko jelke kako biste popunili praznine.“
Ona je omotala girlandu oko jelke, pa je provukla između svake grane.
