Vratite u život vašu staru jelku: Rezultat je spektakularan (video)

£1 CHRISTMAS TREE HACK that will up your slightly rubbish looking artificial tree into a bushy full tree. Green tinsel is my must have Christmas hack of the year… put it around your tension poles around your bannisters and through your tree to fill out those gaps… What do you think?? I have used five 2m lengths here from @bandq_uk which are currently £1 each Disclaimer- this isn’t THE tree that will be next week 😉 #christmastree #christmas #christmastree #christmasdecor #xmas #merrychristmas #christmastime #christmashack #ukviral #ukshopping #ukchristmashack #christmashacks

♬ Christmas at Hogwarts (From „Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone“) – The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra