Zašto krevet nikada ne treba da raspremite odmah posle spavanja – iznenadićete se!
Doktor Sermed Merzher iz Londona obratio se korisnicima TikToka sa iznenađujućim savetom zašto ne treba odmah pospremiti posteljinu čim ustanete iz kreveta, prenosi 24sata.hr.
Dr. Mehzer (@drsermedmezher) je putem TikToka sakupio više od 2,6 miliona pregleda. Video je započeo prikazom neurednog kreveta uz njegovu preporuku:
– Ostavite krevet ovakav ujutro. Vaše zdravlje će vam biti zahvalno – poručio je.
Naime, naši kreveti sadrže milione grinja koje se tokom noći hrane našom kožom.
Grinje uspevaju u vlažnim uslovima, a pospremanje kreveta odmah nakon buđenja zapravo pomaže da prežive i nastave da se razmnožavaju.
Dr. Mehzer je napomenuo da grinje mogu uzrokovati probleme osobama koje su alergične, a možda to ni ne znaju.
Preporučio je da krevet ostavite neuredan 30 minuta do sat vremena nakon buđenja, što će pomoći da se vlaga osuši i time smanji rast grinja.
Korisnici u komentarima su ovu ideju prihvatili s dozom humora:
– Dobro je, ja sam ionako lenj – napisao je jedan.
– Čak ni grinje ne žele da spavaju sa mnom – šalio se drugi.
