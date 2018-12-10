Bizarni praznični trend: Novogodišnje jelke na – obrvama (foto)
Danas je dovoljno da samo jedna osoba uradi nešto šašavo na svom licu, objavi to na društvenim mrežama pa da to stotine dama ponove.
Taman pred praznike stigao je novi, bizarni trend – jelke od obrva!
Ovaj trend, koji je osmislila YouTube zvezda Tejlor R, zavladao je društvenim mrežama.
☄Happy New Year 2018 ☄ i hope everyone have had a nice sylvester night☄ 🎉 🎉 When you are going grocerie shopping with your christmastreeeyebrows and the till girl likes it 😂 i think the brows also look like sylvester rockets 🎆 ✨ #christmastreeeyebrows #looktay #taylortots #happynewyear #2018 #2017 #itsover #sylvester #sylvesterrocket #silvester #silvesterkracher #feuerwerk #fireworks #donalovehair #wig #ombrehair #longhair #langehaare #Mütze #weißemütze #cap #whitecaps #girl #girlface #mädchengesicht #mädchen #grocery #groceryshopping #lebensmittel #lebensmittelgeschäft
Tako se i ove godine pod heštegom #ChristmasTreeEyebrows mnoge devojke hvale svojom verzijom novogodišnjih obrva.
A little late but the festivities continue🎄✨ • • • • • • • • { #makeup #happy #christmas #christmastree #christmastreebrows #aesthetic #christmastreeeyebrows #love #instagramers #amazing #smile #like4like #instalike #christmasbrows #picoftheday #beautiful #instadaily #girl #instagood #bestoftheday #instacool #selfie #colorful #winter #december #vsco #vscocam }
Pogledajte kako ovaj neobičan ukras na licu možete da napravite u samo nekoliko poteza.
@Regranned from @hypnaughty.makeup – #Repost @maryhadalittleglam ・・・ Yay or nay for these Christmas 🎄🎄🎄brows 🎄🎄🎄@taytay_xx ・・・ Christmas Tree Eyebrows are here. Why stop at your sweater? Spread Christmas joy via your face. 🎄✨😏 #ChristmasTreeEyebrows (See the full video on her #YouTube channel) @hudabeauty @vegas_nay – #regrann