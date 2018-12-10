U trendu

Bizarni praznični trend: Novogodišnje jelke na – obrvama (foto)

A. J.

Danas je dovoljno da samo jedna osoba uradi nešto šašavo na svom licu, objavi to na društvenim mrežama pa da to stotine dama ponove.

Taman pred praznike stigao je novi, bizarni trend – jelke od obrva!

Ovaj trend, koji je osmislila YouTube zvezda Tejlor R, zavladao je društvenim mrežama.

Tako se i ove godine pod heštegom #ChristmasTreeEyebrows mnoge devojke hvale svojom verzijom novogodišnjih obrva.

Pogledajte kako ovaj neobičan ukras na licu možete da napravite u samo nekoliko poteza.

