Letnji hit u najavi: Samo žene od stila nosiće ovu frizuru (foto)

I saw this post of My dear friend Ashley today in her grown out shag I cut for her a while back, And I have to admit I cried a little . . She is a an amazing hairdresser and she owns the cutest salon @winslowsalon in DT Kirkland right next to Seattle . . I miss flying up there to do hair and visit my friends ! I think about my hairdresser friends and see their posts everyday . They are a rare breed ! So creative , empathetic and full of passion . Doing the hard thing . Staying home and towing the line in solidarity, while most of them have not been able to file for any unemployment because they are self employed and not able to get the small business loan even though they applied. Many hanging on to hope that they will have business to go back to and how they will stay safe and keep others safe . We hear less about them because they are wired to give of themselves and not complain , empaths most of them . But even through all of the hardship they are facing . All I see and read is positivity! I know they are struggling and scared , but they keep the faith and hold each other up with humor , support and I see so much love going around in our community it's truly amazing . We are finding other ways to feed our creativity . . It's wired into all hairdressers the need to visualize , create and use our hands . Is our heart & soul, our art. We are not Normal And nor do we want to or ever could be . We are Hairdressers, Passionate creative , quirky , artsy , hilarious and witty (The funniest people I know are hairdressers) , we even get a little wild and crazy at times . I'm proud to be a hairdresser and I'm so proud of all of you and how strong you are ! 🖤