Letnji hit u najavi: Samo žene od stila nosiće ovu frizuru (foto)
Ako volite da idete u korak sa svim trendovima, ovog leta izaberite ovakvu frizuru
Lob frizura je bila i te kako aktuelana tokom pretodnih sezona. Savršena geometrija je glavna karakteristika ove frizure, ali prema najavama frizera, došlo je vreme da ovaj način stilizovanja ustupi mesto novoj frizuri.
Naime, savršeno je postalo dosadno, pa će zato lob frizura evoluirati u frizuru pod imeno šag.
Ova frizura odnosi pobedu i biće aposlutni trend, a stilisti kažu da će se svaka žena koja zna šta je dobar stil ovako šišati.
Ovakvim stilizovanjem ruši se savršena geometrija i ističu se pramenovi kose. Iako je dužina kod novog trenda ostala ista kao kod loba, stil šišanja je znatno drugačiji – dozvoljeni su slojevi koji će kosu učiniti bujnijom i dodati joj upravo na razbarušenom izgledu. I detalj koji je kod šag trenda najvažniji, a to su – šiške. One će dodatno doprineti atraktivnosti ove frizure.