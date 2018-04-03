Nije depilirala dlake godinu dana i ima dobar razlog za to: evo kako izgleda (foto)
Morgan Mikenas je 20-godišnja fitnes blogerka koja je odlučila da prestane da depilira dlake na svom telu.
"So many years of education yet nobody ever taught us how to love ourselves and why it's so important." What we believe, becomes reality. When we believe we aren’t enough, we will let insecurity run our life. This is a reminder that YOU ARE ENOUGH! YOU are strong enough to face anything life throws at you! YOU are intelligent enough to conquer anything you dream of. YOU are worthy of love and respect from yourself and others.. and if people don’t accept you for who you are, FUCK EM!!👋🏼👋🏼 There will always be one person who will always accept/ appreciate the person you are, and that person is YOU!💖Please treat yourself well today and always, you are worthy.🌞#beyou #bodypositive #selflove #feelgood #befree #bethechange #spreadlove #namaste #gratitude #happyfriday
Prošlo je tačno godinu dana od njene odluke da se odrekne brijača, a svoje telo ova mlada devojka ponosno pokazuje.
I dok druge žene na društvenim mrežama žele da u prvi plan stave svoju zategnutu figuru nakon bavljenja fitnesom, Morgan ističe svoj prirodni izgled, odnosno maljavostt. Želja joj je, kako tvrdi u video snimku koju je objavila na You Tube-u, da pozove sve žene da budu samouverene u svoj prirodni izgled.
What do you do when you meet eyes with your reflection? Do you look away quickly, afraid or what you might see? Or do you stare into your eyes in search of something deeper? What you see is a direct reflection of all that your are, can be, will be. I beg you, please stop being so hard on yourself. Stop letting others opinions make you question your worth. You decide. You choose to see your strength. Look at yourself, honestly. You should be proud of how far you have come! What do you see when you see your reflection? I see someone who is comfy in their own skin, and is just so grateful to be here and get to live the human experience. Your mind can play tricks on you if you let it. Don’t let it only see the “ugly”. Stop your negative self talk by asking yourself, “ why does this make me feel this way?” We are creatures of habit, so make it a habit to believe in yourself and not let anything get in the way of your happiness🌞💫#selflove #feelgood #bethechange #namaste #gratitude #spreadlove #bodyhairdontcare #comfy #selfcare #word #divingdeep #reflection #loveandlight #mentalhealth
– Više ne želim da navodim sve žene na svetu da prestanu da depiliraju i brijaju svoje dlake. Samo želim da ih inspirišem. Uradite ono što vi smatrate da je najbolje za vas – poručuje blogerka.
Na svom Instagram profilu, uz fotografije svojih dlakavih pazuha, napisala je kako se godinama školujemo i učimo svašta, ali „nas niko nije naučio da volimo sami sebe takve kakvi jesmo“.