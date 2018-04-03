Nije depilirala dlake godinu dana i ima dobar razlog za to: evo kako izgleda (foto)

"So many years of education yet nobody ever taught us how to love ourselves and why it's so important." What we believe, becomes reality. When we believe we aren’t enough, we will let insecurity run our life. This is a reminder that YOU ARE ENOUGH! YOU are strong enough to face anything life throws at you! YOU are intelligent enough to conquer anything you dream of. YOU are worthy of love and respect from yourself and others.. and if people don’t accept you for who you are, FUCK EM!!👋🏼👋🏼 There will always be one person who will always accept/ appreciate the person you are, and that person is YOU!💖Please treat yourself well today and always, you are worthy.🌞#beyou #bodypositive #selflove #feelgood #befree #bethechange #spreadlove #namaste #gratitude #happyfriday

A post shared by Morgan Mikenas (@i_am_morgie) on Dec 8, 2017 at 12:03pm PST