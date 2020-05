Ovo su tri najpopularnije frizure za leto pred nama (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Dreamboat @poppydelevingne asked @alexachungstagram to create a T-shirt design as part of the @savethechildren Stop the War on Children campaign and we happily obliged. They are now available to buy in the link in my bio and 30% of the sales price will go directly to Save The Children to help children around the world including those living in conflict. 🌜The future is now.