110-godišnjakinja otkriva tajnu svoje dugovečnosti: ‘Iznenadiću vas’

🍺 Today, I had the pleasure of cracking a cold one with Curtin's oldest resident, Bridget Grocke, who turns 110 this week! 🎉 As Curtin and WA's oldest resident, Bridget has lived through two World Wars and some wildly different eras. 😀 ❓ So what's her secret to a long life? Good food, exercise and her daily ritual – one can of Emu Export! 🍻 Wishing you the happiest of birthdays, Bridget 🎂 🎈Cheers! 🍺#KateChaney #supercentenarian #CurtinsIndependent #Community #Perth #CurtinElectorate #bushchook

Posted by Kate Chaney MP on Wednesday, November 13, 2024