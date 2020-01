Amputirala nogu – napisala joj oproštajnu poruku (foto, video)

View this post on Instagram

Had a ridiculous amount of fun today at @altitudeninjagym with @ninja_mind & @woahitsbrianb! I know this mind sound cliche, but I was able to do so much more than I thought would physically be possible. It’s incredible how much more I can do when I’m not “thinking” about my leg – if I’m focussed on a sport/activity, my body just figures out how to adapt. Thanks Graham & Altitude for having me and thanks Brian for being my handsome camera man!!! Video coming SOON! 💜