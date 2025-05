Bez bola i čupanja: Trik koji otkriva jedan lekar će naterati krpelja da se sam od sebe otkači sa kože (video)

Easy Hack for Ticks Dr. Janine offers a simple tip for dealing with tick bites. Simply apply peppermint essential oil on a cotton swab and gently rub it around the tick bite area. This will cause the tick to back out since they aren’t fond of peppermint, allowing you to safely remove them. In addition, Dr. Janine suggests taking herbal medicines such as echinacea, astragalus, and ginseng to boost your immune system and protect your body against ticks and other harmful organisms. #ticks #lymedisease #tickremoval #wellness

