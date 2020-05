Bila je mis, snimila hit seriju pa tragično preminula pred očima ćerke (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Exactly 5 years from yesterday have gone by since the tragic passing of #MissVenezuela 2004 and #MissUniverse 2005 4th runner-up #MonikaSpear 😕 Monika was shot and killed, along with her ex-husband, in an attempt of robbery, while vacationing with their then 5 year-old daughter who survived with a leg wound. 😭