Bio je prosečan i nesrećan, a sada žene za njim LUDE (foto)
Bio je nesrećan kancelarijski radnik, a onda mu je odlazak frizeru skroz promenio život! Danas je milioner!
Gvajlim Pag bio je prosečan Britanac, sa prosečnim poslom i prosečnim izgledom. Kako je sam opisao na Instagramu, bio je povučen, nezadovoljan sobom, gojazan, nesrećan i nesiguran. A onda mu je frizer predložio jednostavnu stvar – da pusti bradu.
View this post on Instagram
So today has been an absolute whirlwind!! I woke up with a banging hangover after the @vo5 @nmemagazine awards to news the article about my personal journey has pretty much gone viral around the world 😱 I’m so incredibly grateful to everyone commenting kind words and supporting me, I think it’s easy to criticise people, especially online, but it’s 2018 and we need to start lifting each other up! Literally anything is possible, even if you’re not aware of it yet. . . PS.. huge thank you to @instagram for making my journey possible!! . . . . . . . #beforeandafter #transformation #gingerbeard #weightloss #fatlossjourney #redhead #gingerhair #gingerman #igtransformation @instagram
To je i uradio. Sa bradom je krenuo prvi talas zadovoljstva sobom, pa je sredio i ishranu i počeo da vežba. Nije dugo prošlo, a transformacija je bila neverovatna i o njoj se pre par godina pisalo u medijima.
View this post on Instagram
It’s amazing what a difference 10 years can make! I really want to hammer that home… 10 years… What I’ve done has nothing on countless people out there who have changed their lives for the better. . But I want to keep spreading the word that anything is possible if you give it enough time and patience. For me, my journey is continuous and is about more than appearance but rather personal development inside and out. I didn’t set out to do what I’m currently doing, but as you learn and grow you become more open and confident to recognise and accept opportunities as they present themselves. When you have self doubt, you have to stand up inside and tell yourself to shut up!! I’m a firm believer that as you positively affect others, good things happen…. Maybe not immediately but definitely in the long term! #inspirehappiness . #disclaimer… the after shot is a professional photo taken by @thomasknights… The lighting was set up with precision and I prepared for the shoot for a period of time in the run up
Već tada njegov Instagram je eksplodirao, a do danas on je ostvario izuzetno uspešnu karijeru kao model, ali i kao preduzetnik, piše zena.blic.rs.
Nakon fizičke transformacije je, kaže, konačno osetio da može da transformiše i karijeru.
U intervjuima često ističe da je inicijalna promena koja je sve pokrenula bila upravo brada.
Danas, on putuje svetom, bavi se preduzetništvom, za sebe kaže i da je investitor ali je i dalje i model. Samopouzdanja mu više ne fali, ali kaže da često gleda svoje slike od ranije kako bi se motivisao da bude još bolji.
View this post on Instagram
[AD] Posting live for once!! Spending the day in Cognac with @remymartin today. Learning all about the heritage and craftwork that goes into each bottle from the soil all the way to the distilling, blending and ageing. It’s pretty mind blowing tbh. I’ll be posting more about it on my stories tomorrow but in the meantime. Here’s my classic #RemyMartin pose with a Marguerite #Cognac cocktail • 5 cl Rémy Martin Cognac Fine Champagne VSOP • 3 cl Lemon Juice • 1.5 cl Sugar Syrup • 1.5 cl Egg White • Ginger Ale • Dehydrated Lemon • Dehydrated Vanilla • Equinoctial Powder . . . . . #RemyMartin #VSOP #wolfofwallstreet #gameofthrones #mensstyle #mensfashion #blogger #blueyes #redhair #redhot #menshair #hairstylesmen #viking #vikinghair #hairgoals #gingerhair #redhead #ginger #gingermen #gingerbeard #redbeard
