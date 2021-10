Bivši marinac jednim potezom svladao naoružanog pljačkaša

Bivši američki marinac sprečio je pljačku benzinske stanice u Arizoni.

Yuma, Arizona:

A Marine Corps veteran ended an armed robbery at a gas station by lunging at one of the suspects and disarming him.

Hero… pic.twitter.com/h7ykFQuAkF

— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 21, 2021