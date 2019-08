Brat olimpijske šampionke optužen za trostruko ubistvo (foto)

View this post on Instagram

#SimoneBIles BROTHER CHARGED IN TRIPLE MURDER! In short – Biles' older brother, Tevin Biles-Thomas who’s an active-duty soldier in the Army, is in police custody for the murders of 3 people … after an 8-month investigation into a New Year's Eve tragedy. Police are saying that he was identified as the one who open fired on a crowd at a party. If it’s not one thing – it’s another! Praying for the victims’ families and for Simone. #GameDayDolls Sports . . . . . . #gameday #sports #wnba #mma #athletes #sportsnews #nfl #nascar #kids #nba #fitness #womeninsports #music #mhl #hockey #tennis #baseball #basketball #golf #football #boxing #TevinBilesThomas