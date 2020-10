Devojčica sa prelepom kosom je pronašla kremu za depilaciju i napravila haos (foto)

View this post on Instagram

At least she’s sorted for Hallowen 😂🤡 Maisie Saward snuck off to the bathroom unnoticed last Friday, after her older brother had accidentally left the baby gate open and decided to smother hair removal cream over her long locks. As soon as dad Luke saw what had happened, he quickly washed it out but it was too late and the cream had already done its thing, leaving little Maisie with a hairline that started in the middle of her head. Mum Kirsty said: "Maisie found it hilarious and she still does. She was born with a full head of hair, so she's never been bald. She keeps finding different surfaces to rub it up against because it feels funny.” 👩‍🦲❤️