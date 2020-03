Glumac izgubio bitku sa kancerom (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Rip Nicholas Tucci. His talent was huge. He disappeared into each role. He made every scene better. Look at how young and handsome he is! I cannot believe he left us so soon. A remarkably kind and deeply sensitive soul. Nick’s smile lit up every room. I just adored him. His contributions to the genre in projects like UNDOCUMENTED, MOST BEAUTIFUL ISLAND, THE RANGER, CHANNEL ZERO and YOUR’RE NEXT were substantial. He could be both chilling and caring. He could play any role. He was a great stage actor, went to Yale and brought his amazing skills to everything he touched. I talked with him every few months and he was very helpful and encouraging to me recently on my son’s applications to colleges. I will never forget him and loved playing his mom in YOU’RE NEXT. Please watch how good he is in the recent LONG LOST. Love you Nick and miss you terribly. We are better for having known you