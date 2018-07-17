U trendu

Gracija kao od majke rođena: Ples gole balerine na krovovima Njujorka (foto)

Fotograf Omar Robles uradio je seriju jedinstvenih fotografija. 11 balerina plesalo je na njujorškim krovovima, a jedna od njih je izvela je tačku bez kostima.

„Golo telo dočarava naše krhko i mistično postojanje“, rekao je 37-godišnji fotograf.

Taylor Massa @taylorannmassa #BareSkyDance

A post shared by Omar Z. Robles (@omarzrobles) on

„Rođeni smo goli i to goli čin doneo je život svima nama.“

