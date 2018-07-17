Gracija kao od majke rođena: Ples gole balerine na krovovima Njujorka (foto)
Fotograf Omar Robles uradio je seriju jedinstvenih fotografija. 11 balerina plesalo je na njujorškim krovovima, a jedna od njih je izvela je tačku bez kostima.
NEW BLOG POST: I would like to invite you to read my latest blog post about my #BareSkyDance series. For this series I invited the dancers to pose nude over NYC rooftops. More importantly, I asked the dancer to tell me why they agreed to pose nude and what message did they wanted to convey through this images. They not only bared their bodies but also their souls through this series. You can follow the link on my profile to read all of their stories and see the complete series. In this photograph: Taylor Massa @taylorannmassa
„Golo telo dočarava naše krhko i mistično postojanje“, rekao je 37-godišnji fotograf.
„Rođeni smo goli i to goli čin doneo je život svima nama.“