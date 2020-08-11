Hit transformacija bake: Sva je u mišićima, a niko ne veruje koliko godina ima

View this post on Instagram

I just started to learn how to barbell squat this year. 😅 Leggings are by @womensbest for those of you wondering. Who would like to see me come up with my own clothing line with WB? 💪 . I’m no expert on these and I’m limited in my Range of Motion but here are a couple of tips that I picked up from my coaches @yourhealthyhedonista and @jeanjacquesbarrett : 1) get tight for each rep! I’m trying to squeeze my abs and then take a full deep breath into my mid section and hold it until the rep is done 😅 2) I really have to think about pulling that bar into my back as I squat down so I’m not so wobbly 3) this one is really hard but I’m trying! I am thinking of pushing my knees out as I push back up when I’m at the bottom. Sometimes I get it, and sometimes I don’t. . I started squatting on the Smith machine last year, and this year I’ve graduated to barbell squats. As you can see I use knee sleeves to protect my old knees and they work like a charm. These are by @mbslingshot and I wear a size XXL ☺️ . Listen, it’s not about being perfect. It’s about trying to learn, allowing yourself to make mistakes, and keeping a positive attitude. I am far from perfect but I keep on trying to get better and I cut myself a lot of slack. 👻 Don’t let fear or doubt or old habits stop you from growing. If I can do it trust me, you can do it too! ❤️❤️👵🏼👵🏼 . #womensbestwear #tscathlete #fitover70 #girlswhopowerlift #bodybuilding