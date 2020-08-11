Hit transformacija bake: Sva je u mišićima, a niko ne veruje koliko godina ima
Ne postoji starosna granica da biste počeli da brinete o svom zdravlju. Za Džoan MekDonald, motivacija da ojača svoje telo pojavila se pre dve godine, kada je imala 72 godine.
I just started to learn how to barbell squat this year. 😅 Leggings are by @womensbest for those of you wondering. Who would like to see me come up with my own clothing line with WB? 💪 . I’m no expert on these and I’m limited in my Range of Motion but here are a couple of tips that I picked up from my coaches @yourhealthyhedonista and @jeanjacquesbarrett : 1) get tight for each rep! I’m trying to squeeze my abs and then take a full deep breath into my mid section and hold it until the rep is done 😅 2) I really have to think about pulling that bar into my back as I squat down so I’m not so wobbly 3) this one is really hard but I’m trying! I am thinking of pushing my knees out as I push back up when I’m at the bottom. Sometimes I get it, and sometimes I don’t. . I started squatting on the Smith machine last year, and this year I’ve graduated to barbell squats. As you can see I use knee sleeves to protect my old knees and they work like a charm. These are by @mbslingshot and I wear a size XXL ☺️ . Listen, it’s not about being perfect. It’s about trying to learn, allowing yourself to make mistakes, and keeping a positive attitude. I am far from perfect but I keep on trying to get better and I cut myself a lot of slack. 👻 Don’t let fear or doubt or old habits stop you from growing. If I can do it trust me, you can do it too! ❤️❤️👵🏼👵🏼 . #womensbestwear #tscathlete #fitover70 #girlswhopowerlift #bodybuilding
Sada, sa 74 godine, Džoan je zbog svoje transformacije postala hit na društvenim mrežama, a na Instagramu ima preko 845 hiljada pratilaca.
„Ne možete vratiti sat, ali opet ga možete uključiti“, njen je životni moto, piše Men’s Health.
Džoanin fitnes instruktor je zapravo njena ćerka Mišel MekDonald, koja je profesionalni trener. Na svom Instagramu Džoan objavljuje mnogo video snimaka iz teretane na kojima radi impresivne vežbe, čime iznenađuje i dosta mlađe.
3 years ago I began this long, slow journey and now I realize that there really isn’t any end to it. Each day I move in a direction based on my choices. Each month is a new milestone. Each year I seem to have changed so completely I think I can’t change any more and yet I do.💕💕 At this point, I truly realize that we are limitless. At any moment we can make a decision to change. No matter how difficult or challenging life is, we must remain steadfast in our aim and keep inching forward. When I got started I never imagined I’d be where I am today. I just wanted to get my health back and get off my medication. Each door we step through leads to another door and then another. I hope you all keep choosing to grow! To learn to love yourself, take the best care of yourself, and dare to dream and love with your whole heart again.🙏🙏 . Pink outfit by @womensbest . . #transformation #hope #justdoit.
Radeći na svojoj fizičkoj kondiciji s ćerkom, Džoan je naučila važne lekcije koje možete iskoristiti u teretanu.
Nedavno je objavila viralni post u kojem se osvrće na važnost stila teretane kao motivirajući faktor. Govoreći o svom ličnom iskustvu, ona piše da je mrzela isprobavanje odjeće pre početka treninga, a koristila je i vrećaste šorceve i majice. Kad je ćerka insistirala da kupi novu odeću za vežbanje za svoje fitnes putovanje, Džoan je primetila nagli pomak. Priznala je da se jako dobro osećala u novoj odeći.
Here is one of my favorite exercises for shoulder health: DB seated external rotations. Over the years my posture and osteoporosis have led to some rounding of my upper back and my shoulders can start to hurt if I don’t do these postural exercises and stretching out my chest and the front of my shoulders. Try these if you also have trouble with your shoulders and posture. They can pair well with banded facepulls and banded retractions. 💪 Keys: 1) try to sit up straight 2) keep the elbow of the working arm propped up on your elbow 3) slowly bring the weight down without rolling the shoulder. This puts tension on the rotator cuff muscles which is what you want to do 4) carefully bring the hand back up to vertical by contracting the muscles around the shoulder blade. Don’t swing or use your body weight. This is an isolation exercises targeting very small muscles so you don’t need much weight but you do need strict form. What exercises do you like for shoulder health?
Iako se stil, kaže ona, često smatra trivijalnim, zapravo je sjajno motivaciono sredstvo i ima snažan uticaj na samopouzdanje.
„Ako ja mogu naučiti tu lekciju u sedamdesetim, možete i vi. Sada me nećete uhvatiti da idem u teretanu, a da pre toga nisam izabrala omiljenu odeću“, kaže Džoan.
Na kraju poručuje: „Volite sebe dovoljno da se promenite i pokažite sebi tu ljubav svakodnevno“.
