Ima 51 godinu i rodiće – SVOJU UNUKU! (foto)
Možda zvuči kao radnja iz meksičkih telenovela, ali reč je plemenitom gestu požrtvovane majke koja je odlučila da pomogne svojoj ćerki pa će joj uskoro roditi njenu kćer, a svoju unuku.
Godinama su Breanna (29) i njen suprug Aaron Lockwood (28) pokušavali da postanu roditelji, još od venčanja 2016. godine para koji se zaljubio u srednjoj školi, a veza je odolela svim izazovima. Breanna je oduvek znala da želi da bude majka. Nadali su se putovanjima tokom prve godine braka pre nego što su zasnuju porodicu. Ti su planovi stavljeni na čekanje kad se Breannin deda razboleo, jer je toliko želela da on upozna svog praunuka pre nego što umre.
View this post on Instagram
𝗧𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗴𝗲𝗿 𝗪𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗟𝗼𝘀𝘀 A club nobody asks to join. October is pregnancy and infant loss awareness month. Reading Chrissy Teagans news yesterday about the loss of her son and seeing her photos brought back a wave of emotions. Anyone who publicly shares their grief with the world is brave. Nothing other than that. Losing my pregnancies sent me down a very dark path mentally. Talking about the events and aftermath instantly trigger a lump in my throat. And to this day sitting in my OBGYN waiting room makes me anxious and palms sweat. The day we Iost the twins my earth shattered. How could this happen? We just had made it to the “safe zone”. I collapsed, knees weak on that cold floor. Sobs and an ache i’ve never experienced before. My mom in the room with me, arms out to hold me, I screamed “don’t touch me”. Not that I didn’t want her, I felt like being consoled would mean it’s real. She sobbed with me, watching her child in despair. Feeling helpless, she began to dry heave from the stress. Depression Post Partum Depression… yeah that’s real for moms with a beautiful baby, and also real for moms who leave the hospital empty handed. Tears falling as realized my milk supply came in. I stayed in bed for days, not leaving my house. Returning to work and smiling with my patients, sobbing in my car at lunch, pull myself together and go back in and smile again so they wouldn’t know. I get so many messages asking how they can support their family or friends going through fertility or loss. These conversations can be hard, so i came up with a few suggestions. 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐭: “It’s okay, you can always get pregnant again” “It’s for the best, maybe something was wrong with the baby” “At least it was early” “It will get better in time, you will forget” 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐩: “I’m so sorry you are going through this” “I’m thinking of you, you’re not alone through this” “This is really unfair, i’m here for you if you want to talk” “This is not your fault” 𝟏 𝐢𝐧 𝟒, 𝐋𝐞𝐭’𝐬 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐦𝐚, 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐚𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐞. #toobeautifulforearth
U početku su pokušali da ostane trudna prirodnim putem, Nakon godinu dana bez uspeha, odlučili su se za veštačku oplodnju, prenosi Today.
Ni nakon 476 injekcija, osam IVF transfera smrznutog embrija, dva pobačaja i vanmaternične trudnoće, bili su slomljeni.
Nakon četiri godine nade, praćene bolom i razočaranjima, umalo su odustali od ideje da će imati sopstveno dete. Jedina preostala opcija bila je pronaći surogat, koji može koštati više od 100.000 američkih dolara.
View this post on Instagram
This little pumpkin is 36 Weeks!!! No baby…yet!! you guys are so funny in my DMs 😂 AND.. baby is head down! Hallelujah! We are putting all the final touches on our house renovations and her nursery is done! (I’ll share soon!) We got all our baby items ready to use and hospital bags packed! One baby item I’m still undecided on is a baby carrier or wrap! So many options and styles, help me out, what’s your favorite! Tag the brand below and the style and i’ll be checking them out!
I tada se javila nada, u obliku nesebičnog dara Breannine majke, koja je ponudila da bude surogat svojoj kćerki i zetu. Julie Loving je godinama bespomoćno gledala kako Breanna i Aaron neumorno pokušavaju započeti izgradnju vlastite porodice. Tada joj je palo na na pamet da ona može da pomogne.
– Kao majka biste sve napravili da pomognete svom detetu. Kad vidite da ga boli i pati, a znate da možete pomoći, to ćete i napraviti – ispričala je Julie.
Kad je to prvi put predložila kćerki, ona joj je rekla ‘ti si luda’. Ali Julie nije prestajala da se nudi. Konačno, kad se činilo da je par iscrpio sve mogućnosti, dogovorili su sastanak za Julie kod doktora Kaplana.
– Ovo je vrlo neobična situacija“, rekao je dr. Kaplan .
Julie je istrčala 19 maratona, takmičila se u bezbroj triatlona i bila je odličnog zdravija. Njen lekar u primarnoj zdravstvenoj zaštiti, njen ginekolog, pa čak i psiholog – svi su dali zeleno svetlo za ovaj neobičan pokušaj.
View this post on Instagram
Gestational diabetes test… 𝕀𝕗 𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟘 𝕨𝕖𝕣𝕖 𝕒 𝕕𝕣𝕚𝕟𝕜… 𝕚𝕥’𝕕 𝕓𝕖 𝕥𝕙𝕚𝕤 𝕤𝕥𝕦𝕗𝕗! ^^ best messages I got so I had to reshare! All you mamas know the drill, bottoms up… Prior to starting our surrogacy journey mom had to pass the 3 hour glucose test, and she did with flying colors. This time around, all nice and pregnant we missed the mark a little bit. Doctors wanted her glucose level to be under 135 after one hour…. and we were 140 🙃 Mom was a little stressed over it, i wasn’t as much. But she told me if she has to really change her diet it’s only fair I do too! Bye bye Chic-Fil-A 😂 So back to the OBGYN we go for another round of fun stuff. Mom was not thrilled, but handled it well. Thankfully passing the 3 hour perfectly fine. Swipe for those numbers 👉🏻 Whew. #surrogacyjourney #surrogategrandma #ivfjourney #surrogacyislove #mommyinfluencer #instagood #momsofinstagram #infertilityawareness #infertilitysupport #surrogacyannouncement #pregnancyjourney #ivfpregnancy #surrogatepregnancy
Nakon uspešnog prenosa embrija, puno nauke i još više ljubavi, rezultat je doveo do toga da Julie Loving nosila vlastitu unuku.
View this post on Instagram
ＮＯ ＢＵＭＰ ＢＵＴ ＳＯ ＰＵＭＰＥＤ Love this t-shirt i found on etsy! Recently we completed a labor and delivery tour at one of our local hospitals! The nurses were sooo nice and super excited for us! It really made us feel good. I was in a puddle of tears (imagine that) with my OBGYN a few months back because with the virus situation, I didn’t think my husband would be able to come to the hospital for the birth. Typically for births only one support person is allowed, but since surrogacy is a unique situation, we both will be able to be in for the delivery! This was such a huge relief.. The nurses answered all our questions and we discussed a “birth plan”. I put that in quotes and say it lightly because we don’t have any expectations and plan to just go with the flow. With the exception of mom saying, “Epidural please ☝🏻“. Haha and I absolutely agree! Whew! We talked about who the baby would go to first, and we’ve always discussed she will go straight to me. Talking about how that will look in the delivery room had me and my mamas eyes swelling up a bit. We are sometimes so alike it’s scary. Fall weather started to creep into the midwest this week! Seeing pumpkins in the stores really starts to let me know November is right around the corner! #surrogacyjourney #surrogategrandma #ivfjourney #surrogacyislove #mommyinfluencer #instagood #momsofinstagram #infertilityawareness #infertilitysupport #surrogacyannouncement #pregnancyjourney #ivfpregnancy #surrogatepregnancy
Trebala bi da se porodi 12. decembra 2020., a na svu sreću uprkos njenim godinama dosadašnji tok trudnoće je ‘školski’, prenose mediji.
Pratite Krstaricu i preko mobilne aplikacije za Android i iPhone.