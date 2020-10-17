Ima 51 godinu i rodiće – SVOJU UNUKU! (foto)

View this post on Instagram

⁣ 𝗧𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗴𝗲𝗿 𝗪𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴⁣ 𝗠𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗟𝗼𝘀𝘀⁣ ⁣ A club nobody asks to join. ⁣ ⁣ October is pregnancy and infant loss awareness month. ⁣ ⁣ Reading Chrissy Teagans news yesterday about the loss of her son and seeing her photos brought back a wave of emotions. Anyone who publicly shares their grief with the world is brave. Nothing other than that.⁣ ⁣ Losing my pregnancies sent me down a very dark path mentally. Talking about the events and aftermath instantly trigger a lump in my throat. And to this day sitting in my OBGYN waiting room makes me anxious and palms sweat. ⁣ ⁣ The day we Iost the twins my earth shattered. How could this happen? We just had made it to the “safe zone”. I collapsed, knees weak on that cold floor. Sobs and an ache i’ve never experienced before. My mom in the room with me, arms out to hold me, I screamed “don’t touch me”. Not that I didn’t want her, I felt like being consoled would mean it’s real. She sobbed with me, watching her child in despair. Feeling helpless, she began to dry heave from the stress.⁣ ⁣ Depression⁣ Post Partum Depression… yeah that’s real for moms with a beautiful baby, and also real for moms who leave the hospital empty handed. ⁣ ⁣ Tears falling as realized my milk supply came in. ⁣ ⁣ I stayed in bed for days, not leaving my house. Returning to work and smiling with my patients, sobbing in my car at lunch, pull myself together and go back in and smile again so they wouldn’t know. ⁣ ⁣ I get so many messages asking how they can support their family or friends going through fertility or loss. These conversations can be hard, so i came up with a few suggestions. ⁣ ⁣ 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐭:⁣ “It’s okay, you can always get pregnant again”⁣ “It’s for the best, maybe something was wrong with the baby”⁣ “At least it was early”⁣ “It will get better in time, you will forget”⁣ ⁣ 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐩:⁣ “I’m so sorry you are going through this”⁣ “I’m thinking of you, you’re not alone through this”⁣ “This is really unfair, i’m here for you if you want to talk”⁣ “This is not your fault”⁣ ⁣ 𝟏 𝐢𝐧 𝟒, 𝐋𝐞𝐭’𝐬 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐦𝐚, 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐚𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐞.⁣ #toobeautifulforearth