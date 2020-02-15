Ivanina baka prvi put videla zeta Afroamerikanca, a njena reakcija je hit (video)

View this post on Instagram

Are you looking for a quick fix when it comes to your relationship? Or do you want to go through the process to become the best union possible? Going through the process will require some work, commitment, and dedication. Are you willing to commit to working on yourself to be the best partner you can be in your relationship? Advice just doesn’t work. Do you agree with that or not? We will explain why advice doesn’t work… ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Divorce rates: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 💔 First marriage = 50% ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 💔 Second marriage = 67% ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 💔 Third marriage = 74% ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 1. The person who gives you advice doesn’t live with you, so she/he does not know what you’re thinking nor what you really are wanting to do about the situation. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 2. It’s biased opinion from a completely different perspective, upbringing, culture, etc., than your own. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 3. You will only use the advice for a little bit (if at all) because you are hurt and want a quick fix to numb the pain. And then you will end up doing whatever you want to do anyway, right? Because it’s not coming from YOU. And many times you’ll even get mad at the person for giving you the ‘wrong’ advice. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We are seeing all-time-high rates right now for divorces, breakups, and separations. Let’s do the required work, so you can heal from all your pains, hurts, and trauma before you go into the next relationship. If you’re in a relationship, let’s talk about healing your wounds, so you don’t become a part of the heartbreaking statistics.