Izbacila je šećer na godinu dana, njena transformacija je fenomenalna (foto)
Šenon Palmer (26) iz Bredforda dnevno je pila čak deset konzervi slatkog gaziranog soka jer je u tome videla način da se izbori sa problemima.
Naime, Šenon se život obrnuo naopačke kad je ostala bez kuće u kojoj je odrastala, a koja je izgorela u požaru u martu 2017. godine. Da sve bude još gore, ona je sutradan otpuštena s posla.
Sa tolikim stresom zbog gubitka pokušala je da se izbori slatkim gaziranim pićima, ali sve više je tonula u depresiju, a kilogrami su se lepili. Do leta 2017. Šenon je imala 107 kilograma i iz veličine S prešla je u XXL.
Ipak, sve se promenilo u septembru 2018. kad ju je bilo sramota da se skine u bikini na plaži u Španiji. Tada je počela da se hrani zdravo i izbacila je šećer iz ishrane.
Za godinu dana, od novembra 2018, ona je smršala neverovatnih 38 kilograma i bukvalno se preporodila. I danas uživa u novom telu i novim navikama, srećna što je promenila život nabolje.
