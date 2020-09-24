Izbacila je šećer na godinu dana, njena transformacija je fenomenalna (foto)

View this post on Instagram

#MotivationMonday …. 5 stone Down 🌻 safe to say that im so proud of how far i have come comparing both these pictures i cant believe the 2nd photo is actually me i always craved to feel confident like one of the pretty girls and feel happy in my own skin … im actually enjoying buying clothes and starting to take pride in my appearance now … i honestly dont remember that shannon on the first picture size 24 and 17 stone shannon anymore it really is life changing just how much @slimmingworld as changed my life … honestly for the better im fitter healthier more confident and so much happier i feel like the woman ive always been striving to be .. im starting to fall in love with how i see myself again and i feel on top of the world and im finally grabbing life by both hands 📸❤ #motivationmonday #transformation #slimmingworld #slimmingworldmember #slimmingworldcommunity #slimmingworldmafia #slimmingworldonline #slimmingworldukfamily #weightloss #weightlossuk #weightlossbloggers #slimmingworldworks #slimmingworldsuccess #lifestylebloggeruk #lifestylebloggers #healthyfood #healthyliving #healthylifestyle #healthyfoodblog #blogger #ootd #outfitoftheday #confidenceboost #confident #inspire #inspireothers #weightlosstransformation #happy #weareyorkshirebloggers #thatfeeling