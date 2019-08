Japanski doktor doživeo 105. i tvrdi da je ovo recept za zdravlje i dugovečnost

View this post on Instagram

The Japanese doctor retired a few weeks before his death in July This 105 year old Japanese doctor had 6 tips for a healthy life Dr. Shigeaki Hinohara practiced what he preached 1. Retire late (very late) if you must retire, wait as long as possible. The Japanese doctor retired a few weeks before his death in July. 2. Watch your weight. Hinohara only ate one meal a day. Dinner consisted of fish and vegetable, …and meat twice a week. 3. Have fun Hinohara believed fun can distract you from pain. too many rules can "tire the body". 4. Share what you know. Hinohara believed life was all about contributions. He loved helping and sharing knowledge. 5. Dont worry about material possessions. You cant take them with you. 6. Take the stairs. Hinohara took two at a time to keep his muscle moving. Japan is the country with the highest life expectancy in the world.