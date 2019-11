Jato kitova ubica progonilo veliku belu ajkulu (video)

This footage was captured yesterday at Seal Island, Mossel Bay.Orcas were spotted chasing a white shark, and a few other white sharks were in the vicinity at the time. One white shark appears to be unnerved by the presence of the orcas, but another shark didn't seem too perturbed.We'll monitor the orca and white shark activity over the next few days, to see of there are any behavioural changes. 🎥 Elton Polly

