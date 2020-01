Jela je isključivo ove tri stvari i smršala čak 60 kilograma (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Left: Age 25. I was frustrated by a lifetime of being overweight despite calorie restriction and exercise. Suffered from infertility, low-energy, and frequent staph infections. Right: Age 40 (pic taken today) as I’m approaching my 10 year ZC Carnivore Anniversary. I eat about two pounds of meat per day and never go hungry or make myself exercise. My energy is excellent. I’ve had three ZC pregnancies/babies and feel better than ever. Zero plant matter for 10 years. Zero staph infections since 2009. Still scurvy free. 👍🏼 #ZCforlife #meatheals #carnivorelife