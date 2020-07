Lažirao sopstvenu smrt da izbegne zatvorsku kaznu, ali jedna greška ga je odala

Kriminalac je pokušao d lažirati sopstvenu smrt da izbegne kaznu zatvora, ali jedna greška ga je odala.

A Long Island criminal tried to fake his own death to avoid going to jail with a bogus death certificate. But it was a glaring spelling mistake that gave him away. Can you spot it? https://t.co/DQZ59LzvkN

— Court TV (@CourtTV) July 23, 2020