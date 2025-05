Lekar podmladio svoje telo za 20 godina! Otkrio 1 tajnu koju baš svako može da primeni

There are several different schools of thought behind obesity and metabolic dysfunction, for example, the energy balance model or “calories-in, calories-out” perspective that many people have felt fooled by. While calories certainly are one piece, there is much more to the puzzle of weight management and metabolic health, like hormonal cascades and oxidative stress. How we eat impacts every aspect of our biology and we’re continuing to learn the multitude of mechanisms influencing our metabolic health and weight. This week’s rich conversation on The Doctor’s Farmacy with Dr. Robert Lustig is a helpful window into all this and more. We dive into the truth about calories, the importance of glucose and insulin monitoring, and much more. Find the episode on your favorite podcast app. #drmarkhyman #metabolism #drrobertlustig

♬ original sound – Mark Hyman, M.D.