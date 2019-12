Lepa voditeljka na bizaran način saznala da je dečko vara (foto)

View this post on Instagram

2018 you have not sucked 💥 I still can’t believe I get to be around this stuff for a living. Real talk…I never, ever take these moments for granted. Two summers ago I was contemplating quitting the business after ESPN eliminated my position and didn’t renew my contract but a phone call from NFL Network changed it all. Dream so big you need several ladders to reach them! From my couch watching them to the red carpet…thanks @_treymartin for being my rent a date in LA. @katielimle thanks for the sick seats and access