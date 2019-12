Milioner ponovo nudi posao iz snova: Za putovanje oko sveta – plata 55.000 dolara (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Do you know where greatness is waiting for you? Right outside of that cozy comfort zone of yours. I dare you to step outside of that 👟. I dare you to write out your goals, create a vision board and do the stuff that you always wanted to do… but always were afraid of. I dare you to start that business. I dare you to invest money into that new idea of yours. I dare you to do whatever it is that’s holding you back. Whether its because of your fears, insecurities or your laziness – don’t worry about all of that ☝🏽 . If it’s fear or insecurity that’s keeping you in your comfort zone, I need you to realise that these are nothing but mental barriers that you’re having. Mental barriers that only exist in your mind. Mental barriers that you are in absolute control of once you realise that you’re actually in control 🔑 . Destroy those barriers, don’t give a shit about what others might think (that’s a big one) and go get what’s outside of that comfort zone of yours. I promise you that there are some nice things out there 👊🏽 . Staying in your comfort zone is nothing but procrastinating your own success. You are in control of your own destiny. 🙏