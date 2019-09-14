Mlada zvezda iz Srbije nominovana za najlepšu devojku na svetu (foto)
Marija Žeželj, srpska manekenka, pevačica i jutjuberka poslednjih godinu dana živi u Americi, a nedavno je postigla veliki uspeh kada je prošetala pistom na pre stižnoj Nedelji mode u Njujorku.
Ova mlada zvezda ima samo 19 godina, a iza sebe ima uspešnu karijeru i višemilionske preglede na Jutjubu, što svojih pesama, što snimaka koje je postavljala na temu mode i lepote.
Godine 2016. dobila je prestižnu nagradu na takmičenju „The Look of The Year“ koje ja održano na Siciliji. Nakon što je napunila 18 godina postala je član modne agencije „Women“ iz Njujorka.
Novi uspeh ove zvezde, rođene 1999. godine, je nominovacijai za najlepšu devojku na planeti po izboru uticajnog udruženja kritičara pod nazivom TC Candler.
What is the real definition of beauty? . . . Beauty has varied throughout time, various cultures and the vast different perceptions of the world. Beauty has been described and depicted through pictures and concepts penetrating our minds. Beauty has been defined in so many ways. What I have discovered is that beauty is simple. Beauty is happiness. . . I think of the times I’ve been most happy and whether or not those align with common beauty standards. It’s been the moments I felt beauty because of happiness, which was not derived from my appearance — at all. . . We are all unique women, with experiences and memories that tie together seamlessly into a blanket of our own versions of beauty. We are different shapes, sizes, colors, and heritage. We are mothers, daughters, and grandmothers. We are activists, innovators, achievers and inspirations. We are the lives and change we create, and that is beauty. 💕
Marija je vrlo ambiciozna i još sa 15 godina je počela da zarađuje snimajući klipove za jutjub kanal, davajući savete tinejdžerima.
be a sunflower in a field of roses • Our biggest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our light, not our darkness that most frightens us. We ask ourselves, who am I to be brilliant, gorgeous, talented and fabulous? Actually, who are you not to be? Your playing small does not serve the world. There is nothing enlightening about shrinking so that other people will not feel insecure around you. We are all meant to shine. We were born to make manifest the glory that is within us. It’s not just some of us, it is in everyone. As we let our own light shine, we unconsciously give others permission to do the same. As we are liberated from our own fear, our presence automatically liberates others. 📸 @devynsloane
Završila je gimnaziju u Novom Sadu, prirodno-matematički smer, i sedam godina je trenirala odbojku. Ipak, zbog brojnih obaveza koje je preuzela na sebe, Žeželjeva je morala da se odrekne sporta.