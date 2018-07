„Moj 6-godišnji sin ima Alchajmera i umreće ne znajući ko sam“

Carter Sarkar is a 6-year-old boy with Sanfilippo Syndrome, which is often referred to as Alzheimer’s disease for children. Carter’s parents are trying to raise $1 million in one month to fund a clinical trial that could give him a chance at life. . . Please check out their GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/savingcarter & listen to their story with us via Apple Podcast, Google Play, Stitcher, audioBoom, Spotify or our website: http://olympicandbundy.com 💙

