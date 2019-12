Na venčanju je imala 190 kg: Smršala je 118 ali je onda nastao veliki problem (foto)

View this post on Instagram

This year bring a whole new journey for me..I have spent the last 3 years working hard on this body.. I have lost 260lbs natural with no surgery.. I finally found a surgeon who would do my legs.. this has been extremely hard since I have been denied by 17 other surgeons and finally found the one 🙌🏻😭😭 .. if you would take the time to share my story I would so appreciate it.. these surgeries on my legs and lower body will be $40,000 😫😳😱.. These will happen in a 2 step surgery process.. This is my link to the go fund me if you would like to see my story.. If you would please share my story in hopes of motivating others who are feeling the same way :). gf.me/u/q4gfw9 #bodypositive #weightlosstransformation #weightlosssupport #skinremovalsurgery #weightlossinspiration #bodypositive