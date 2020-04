Najmanji bračni par na svetu deli jednu od najvećih ljubavi (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Shortest married couple ❤️ Paulo Gabriel da Silva Barros and Katyucia Lie Hoshino, both of Brazil, have been verified for this title at a combined height of just 181.41 cm (71.42 in), and officially became record holders back in September 2016 after tying the knot. Paulo (aged 31 and 90.28 cm (35.54 in) in height),and Katyucia, (28 and 91.13 cm (35.88 in) first met in 2006 through the now defunct social media platform, Orkut. Paulo always found Katyucia to be attractive, but at first she didn't reciprocate and actually blocked him on the instant messaging site! But he eventually won her over😊 After dating and moving in together, it wasn't long before they realized they were true soulmates, and wanted to get married. “We may be short but we have big hearts and lots of love for each other as well as everybody in our lives. Our life isn’t without its challenges but we are so happy we can tackle these challenges together.”💑 —————————————————————— #guinnessworldrecords #love #smallest #heart #valentinesday #soulmates #happy #socialmedia #brazil #couple #married #dating #together