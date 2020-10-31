Napustila crkvu da postane striptizeta, sad zarađuje milione (foto)
Nikol Mičel, biseksualna bivša pastorka, odlučila je da zameni crkveni život striptizom. Sada radi kao model na platformi za odrasle, OnlyFans, i zarađuje milione.
Oh my GOSH, tonight’s call inside my manifestation course was NEXT LEVEL!!!🔥🤯🔥😏🔥🙌🏾🔥 The safety and vulnerability and transparency that happens in there is unlike anywhere else… and leads to such deep healing and transformation that not only changes their lives but heals the world! I’m telling you… when you sign up to work with me – whether 1:1, my mastermind, or my courses – you get so much more than you even realize. There is where fear is dissolved, desires are unearthed, power is unleashed, healing takes place, and transmutation happens. This is where dreams are born, miracles happen, and love is multiplied. I can not recommend being in a container like this enough. You don’t know what you’re missing out on until you’re on these calls and having these conversations, and you realize this is why magical things happen to people who put support in place. Next level support gets you next level results. And you are worthy of both. Manifestation students – make sure you watch the replay of tonight’s call! Everyone else – put support in place! Whether it’s me or someone else, pick someone who is living a version of the life you want, resonates with you, lights you up, and keeps you coming back for more. THEY are the ones to hire. Love you, believe in you, and always here for you. 🔥🔥🔥🙌🏾🔥🔥🔥 📸: @colbyfiles
Odrasla je u baptističkoj porodici, u kojoj su uloge bile veoma strogo podeljene na „muške“ i „ženske“. Ali, ona nije bila saglasna sa crkvenim učenjima.
“I am a sensual, sexual, flirtatious, and delicious woman.” A friend said this to me today and I was like YESSSS!!! I love when a womxn owns who she is! Who knows who she is, what she brings to the table, and lives life on her terms. It’s inspiring AF! I am so grateful for the kind of humxns I attract into my life. Fully embodied. Fully expressed. Fully unleashed. Who, because they love their wild and free selves, are able to love those who are also wild and free. Where we support one another, celebrate each other, and have each other’s backs. /// My word for you? Don’t settle – in friendships, romantic relationships, situations, jobs, ANYTHING. There are humxns and places who will love you for you and reflect back to you your own badassery, and they are worth it! Because YOU are worth it!!! /// Keep shining bright and you will attract those who are also shining bright and together we will light up this world!🔥🔥🔥 📸: @karllascanophotography
„U crkvi su mi govorili kako žene ne bi trebalo da staju za govornicu, već da je njihov posao da budu na usluzi drugima. Religija me je učila da se zadovoljavam mrvicama i da ne tražim ništa više, a moj jedini posao bio je da služim“, rekla je ona, prenosi IB Times.
Not all Karens are Karens🤗 A neighbor left this note on our front step yesterday and it honestly brought tears to my eyes! We live in a very conservative, pro-Trump county so to receive love and support from a neighbor you don’t know took me by surprise and meant so much to me! So last night after dinner, my 4yo and I took a walk to find her house (she left her address) and got to meet her and her beautiful family. When I got home, my 10yo asked me, “Did you ask her to coffee mom?!”😄 This girl knows I love me some quality time with people who get it. Don’t underestimate the ways you let your little light shine – whether it’s putting up a sign or writing a note – it moves people.❤️ 📸: @krazedphotography
Kako kaže, tokom svoje „crkvene karijere“, dva puta je završila u bolnici. Ovo je bio znak da bi trebalo nešto da promeni, i da krene da se bavi nečim što će voleti. Ispostavilo se da je oduvek htela da bude striptizeta.
“I’m doing the best I can.” These words came tumbling out of my heart tonight as I stroked my 4yo’s face, with a tear managing to escape and slide down my cheek. I was snuggling him at bedtime tonight when he climbed on top of me and decided that that was the perfect spot to fall asleep. With his big toddler body sprawled on top of me and my arms caressing his face and arms, I started thinking about how he came as a surprise baby. He wasn’t planned AT ALL… but he or God or both of them decided he was meant to be here. So along he came, whether or not I wanted him to.😅😂😊 Fast forward to tonight with him sleeping on my chest, and my heart so badly wanted him to know I’m doing the best I can. Parenting is hard. Parenting in the midst of a divorce is even harder. Parenting in the midst of a divorce while in a global pandemic… is unprecedented. This isn’t to garner pity in any way, but rather to share a glimpse into my human experience.❤️ I get tired. And I feel mom guilt. And there’s always this feeling that I’m not spending enough quality time with each of my kiddos. (because 24/7 during a pandemic isn’t enough?🤦🏽♀️😅). So tonight, with my 4yo’s sleeping body on top of me, my heart yearned for him to know that I’m doing the best I can. I make mistakes. I yearn to do better. But this is the best I can do. And somehow I feel like this is a message for all of us. Because really, we’re all doing the best we can. We all wish we could better but what we’re doing is enough. It really is. So from one mama’s heart to all others, may you know you are enough, you’re doing enough, and it is all enough. Everything is going to be okay. Xoxo, The mom stuck under her 4yo’s sleeping body❤️❤️❤️ (Photo of my 4yo snuggling me at the beach yesterday and a video of him turning around to tell me he loves me ❤️😭❤️. Everything really is going to be okay.)
„Naučila sam da preuzmem kontrolu nad svojim životom, a ne da se predajem drugima“, izjavila je ona.
Look who it is, bitches!!! (Swipe) If you would have told me 2 years ago that I would be featured on a multimillionaire's website, it would have blown my own mind! (and this photo and post is from a year ago! Life’s only gotten more magical since then!) PLUS being asked to be on Jimmy Kimmel twice, being interviewed and published around the world, being pitched to have my own reality tv show, getting paid to travel and model, and meeting the most amazing souls… THIS IS MY LIFE! And let me be completely honest – it’s not exactly shocking. I CREATED this life. I found my power, got clear on what I wanted, and went about manifesting it. The same thing is true for you! You KNOW what you’re capable of. You know WHY you were put here. You know your DREAMS get to come true. You KNOW you will motherfucking make it. Because you know your heart is telling you the truth! When my heart said I was capable of massive wealth, fame, and success, I believed her. I listened to her. I embodied that truth. And look where we are today. And as my quote says in the picture to the right, THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING. I haven't even BEGUN to tap into my success. I haven't even BEGUN to make the kind of money I know I'm capable of. I am only getting started and it's only going to get explosively better from here on out. This is just the starting point. 🔥😏🔥 This is available to you as well. If you are ready to take your life to the next level, if you're ready to create success from the inside out, if you're ready to build a life that honors who you were born to be, then I am your person. It's time for you to rise. It's time for you to thrive. It's time for the world to know you by name. Let's get you where you're meant to be. DM me or hit that life coaching link in my bio! 📸: @allthingsboudoir
