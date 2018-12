Neutešni milijarder se slomio pred kamerama: Molim vas, nađite mi ćerku (video)

View this post on Instagram

MISSING: Police are continuing to investigate the disappearance of missing 22-year-old English tourist Grace Millane. Grace is a European woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5ft 6in (168cm) in height, and 58kg. Grace was last sighted around 7pm on Saturday December 1 on Victoria Street, Auckland CBD. Anyone who may have seen Grace should contact Police on (09) 302 6970. #gracemillane #missingperson #auckland #tourist #police #nz #tauranga #bayofplenty #bop #whakatane #opotiki