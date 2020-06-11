Neverovatna transformacija: Nekada je imala 169 kg, danas je prava bomba (foto)
Simon Anderson iz novozelandskog Oklanda pokazala je svoju neverovatnu telesnu transformaciju nakon što je izgubila čak 92 kilograma.
Reflecting on the past (nearly 6 years) is always a few surreal feeling. The girl in the left used to struggle to walk up her own driveway, a 20 minute walk ruined her. Fast food was the base of her diet and most 99% of meals where heavily processed. Fast forward to today, I have lost a total of 92kg and train daily. I eat balanced and fresh meals and enjoy watching how strong and fit I become every single day. I have always felt beautiful, I have always been confident the difference now is that I know I am going to live a long and healthy life. My weight never defined me as a person, I was still the same bubbly, outgoing, driven and organised Simone but it definitely limited the life I could live. Gastric sleeve surgery saved my life, I don’t believe I would be alive today without this life changing surgery. It gave me the tools to reinvent my eating and take a good hard look at my exercise habits. It certainly doesn’t do the hard work for you, that is long term changes you have to make but it gives you the fresh slate to feel able to tackle these changes. My surgery was done at Auckland Weight Loss surgery with Richard Babor for those that will ask, and skin removal with @drrepta_plasticsurgery Togs @nzbananahammock
Krajem prošlog meseca ova 29-godišnjakinja je na Instagramu objavila fotografiju na kojoj je uporedila svoj izgled iz 2014. i sadašnji, a ljudi ne mogu da veruju koliko se promenila.
„Razmišljanje o proteklih skoro šest godina uvek mi pobuđuje nadrealne osećanja“, započela je svoju objavu. „Devojka na levoj strani borila se s penjanjem na sopstveni prilaz i 20-minutna šetnja bi je uništila.“
„Brza hrana bila je osnova njene ishrane i 99 posto njenih obroka bilo je jako prerađeno“, otkrila je i dodala da je njena današnja situacija potpuno drugačija.
„Izgubila sam 92 kilograma i svakodnevno treniram. Jedem balansirane i zdrave obroke i uživam gledajući kako postajem sve jača i sve više fit svakoga dana“, podelila je Simon sa svojih preko 314 hiljada pratilaca.
“Girls don’t just simply decide to hate their bodies, we teach them to” – and in the same way we train ourselves to believe something we can equally train ourselves to not believe these same thoughts. It may not be an overnight journey, but it is possible. Every time you hear yourself thinking a negative thought about yourself, or your body… think how can I flip this thought? It’s simply reframing how you view things, removing negative thoughts and approaching life with the idea you can handle and tackle anything!
Presudni trenutak dogodio se kad je shvatila da mora nešto da promeni u životu, nakon što je vaga pokazala da ima 169 kilograma. Tad joj je predložena operacija sužavanja želuca, koju je prihvatila te je započela svoju neverovatnu transformaciju.
Za operaciju kaže da joj je spasila život i da joj je omogućila da počne da zdravije živi i počne da vežba.
Nakon što je smršala, podvrgla se devetočasovnoj operaciji uklanjanja suvišne kože koja joj je ostala od gubitka kilograma, što je u SAD-u koštalo čak 20 hiljada dolara.
August 29th 2014- a date I will never forget. The date I decided I would stop letting food control me and I would take control of my health. I had no idea how exactly I was going to do it, but I knew this was it. At 23 years old and 169kg I was terrified, terrified I wouldn’t live to see 30, terrified I would one day soon be trapped in a room unable to fit out my own door and terrified most of all that I would never be able to start a family of my own which is and always has been my ultimate dream in life. This was it – I had to make changes. These changes never once were for vanity purposes, to be skinning or pretty wasn’t my goal because even at 169kg I knew I was beautiful and I rocked it. This was and always has been for my health and my wellbeing and living a longer, healthier life. It’s been 5 years, and I woke up this morning with a realisation…. I can’t remember the last time I woke up without a huge smile on my face. My health and my journey has grown into my entire mental well-being hand in hand. I choose happiness and positivity daily, I practise gratitude morning and evening. I start every day looking in the mirror and repeat self affirmations. I am proud. Proud of who I used to be, a girl who never let her weight get in the way of trying to live her life, who still felt beautiful despite what society told her daily. I am proud of the girl who battled for years to find a new lifestyle. And I am proud of who I am today. I have so many dreams and ambitions but honesty above all else happiness is my ultimate goal and I can say hand on heart I am content. Yes I have had skin removal surgery by the talented @drrepta_plasticsurgery – can’t recommend him and his work more!
Otad je postala i zvezda na društvenim mrežama, i svi imaju samo pohvale na njenu transformaciju i komentare da im je velika inspiracija.
