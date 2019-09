Nije Brazilka, već Ruskinja: Otkriveno ko je zgodna plavuša sa SP (foto, video)

View this post on Instagram

hi guys🙂 Very pleased that my natural person is still drawing so much attention after I attended the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 game USA vs Brazil in Shenzhen. Friends saw me on TV around the world including CCTV in China, on various websites and more. Many thanks for all your comments. A few hours before the game I didn't know that I would be invited to watch the 🏀 Brazil 🇧🇷 x 🇺🇲 USA 🏀 and one hour later just by the contagious energy of the game I got caught on cameras dancing with joy and wouldn't imagine the whole world was watching me. Thanks Andrew Gaze @andrewgaze10 for appreciating my new dress😋. And yeah…I forgot my bra 🤭 but ladies who doesn't in a rush day? I am from Russia 🇷🇺, but I am not gonna lie I came to the game to watch hot Brazilian boys, It was a pity that they didn’t win, but a sexy Russian fan😘. Thanks to all my friends for the support and by sending me the screenshot news from every corner of this world, definitely you all made my day 😘 ⠀ @eurosport.ru @ecarchia @barstoolsports @aljadeedprograms @lifenews_ru @thesun #fibacw #andrewgaze #girl #brasil #photooftheday #instagood #happy #girl #beautiful #nofilter #sports #feliz #amei #gratidão #basketbol #sport # #eurosport #sportexpress #basketball #fibawc #fibawc2019 #worldcup #čempionat #barstoolsports #aljadeedtv #lifenews #lifenews_ru #newspaper #thesunnewspaper #brazilianfan #brazilianfans