Novinar uhvaćen kako tokom razgovora na Zoomu masturbira

Magazin Njujorker suspendovao je svog dugogodišnjeg kolumnistu Džefrija Tubina nakon što je navodno tokom razgovora preko Zooma pokazao polni organ i masturbirao.

I don't want to delve into the details, but how many times has this happened before while Toobin was opining on CNN? Legal analysis can't quite be that exciting, even at home. #JeffreyToobin pic.twitter.com/OWZqkzV4Ze

— Greg Brian (@Gregoriancant) October 20, 2020