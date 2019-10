Ona je najplaćenija seksualna radnica u Americi (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Attraction often involves the senses- sight, touch, smell, taste, feel, etc. however, we often fail to consider more than looks when it comes to getting ready to go out on a date! 🧠 Here’s a few tips that will help you make an amazing first impression on someone:⠀ 🥂⠀ -perfume/cologne that compliments your body chemistry, but isn’t too overpowering.👃 Don’t over do it!⠀ 🥂⠀ -body lotion- soft skin is something people notice right away.🤝🏻 I also recommend keeping out of the sun, and using SPF to protect your skins integrity and health.⠀ 🥂⠀ -mints over mouthwash- when going in for that first kiss, taking a fresh swing of mouthwash often leaves an overpowering after taste.👅 Instead, opt for a simple dinner mint instead! ⠀ 🥂⠀ How do you get ready for a date? Do you have a go-to routine?⠀ 🥂⠀ #attractions #firstdatetips #firstdatemusts #firstimpressions #skincare #perfume #cologne #mints #firstkiss #firstdate